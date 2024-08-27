CAF demands update on Baba Yara Stadium for Black Stars' Angola clash

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is under pressure to meet a significant deadline to inform the Confederation of African Football (CAF) about the readiness of Baba Yara Stadium for the Black Stars' match against Angola on September 5.

Henry Asante Twum, the GFA Communications Director, shared that CAF has raised concerns regarding the pitch's condition after seeing troubling photos and videos circulating online.



Fans have expressed their apprehensions about the stadium's lack of preparation. In light of this, Twum reassured everyone that the technical team has already submitted their plans, and the coach is set to announce the team soon.

"For more than ten days, this has been a topic of discussion, and even at the CAF level, they have reached out to us regarding the situation in our country. They are aware of the issues, and CAF has requested an updated report on the current status of Baba Yara. Once we provide that, they will make their decision," he stated in an interview with Peace FM.