CAF demands update on Baba Yara Stadium for Black Stars' Angola clash

Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium Baba Yara Stadium

Tue, 27 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is under pressure to meet a significant deadline to inform the Confederation of African Football (CAF) about the readiness of Baba Yara Stadium for the Black Stars' match against Angola on September 5.

