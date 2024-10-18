Sports

Sports
CAF faces $16 million in missing expenses, raising concerns over financial mismanagement

Caf23455].jpeg CAF faces scrutiny over $16 million in missing expenses

Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is reportedly facing a financial scandal involving $16 million in missing expenses, raising significant concerns about financial mismanagement within the organization.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live