CAF hands Libya 3-0 forfeit against Nigeria, slaps Federation with heavy fine

The CAF Disciplinary Board issued a conclusive ruling today, bringing an end to the suspenseful situation surrounding the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier between Libya and Nigeria.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria found themselves stranded at a Libyan airport while attempting to travel to Benghazi, ultimately compelled to return home without playing the match, leaving fans in both nations rife with speculation.



Upon review, the CAF Disciplinary Board determined that the Libya Football Federation had violated several regulations, including Article 31 of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Regulations, as well as Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

In a prompt decision, CAF ruled that Libya must forfeit the match, awarding Nigeria a 3-0 victory. Additionally, the Libyan Football Federation is subject to a fine of USD 50,000, which must be paid within 60 days.



Nigeria's previous narrow victory of 1-0 in the first leg, achieved through a late goal by substitute Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, now contributes to a comprehensive triumph over Libya, bolstering their chances of qualification as they set their sights on the tournament in Morocco.