CAF launches internal probe into alleged governance and auditing breaches

The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) has tasked its Audit and Governance Committee with investigating allegations of violations within its internal governance and auditing regulations.

This investigation is being conducted due to concerns about potential breaches within the CAF Secretariat, demonstrating the organization's dedication to transparency and accountability.



The Audit and Governance Committee will select either a highly reputable international Law Firm or a globally respected Audit and Professional Services firm to look into the reported breach of CAF’s internal Audit and Governance Regulations. Following this, a Report will be submitted to the CAF Executive Committee (”EXCO”).



CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe stated: “CAF has a strict policy of zero tolerance for corruption or any violations of CAF’s internal governance, audit, and transparency regulations, as well as any breaches of CAF and FIFA Statutes and Regulations.



In 2021, we established an Internal Governance and Compliance Department within CAF to ensure adherence to global governance, audit, transparency, and ethics best practices.

It was this department that brought the alleged breach of CAF’s internal Audit and Governance Regulations to our attention.



The current culture within CAF of implementing and following global governance, audit, transparency, and ethics best practices has earned us respect from sponsors, partners, African Governments, and other African and international stakeholders. We are fully committed to maintaining this hard-earned respect.



The CAF EXCO will review the Report and recommendations from the Audit and Governance Committee, and appropriate action will be taken promptly if any improper conduct or behavior is identified.”.