Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

CAF launches investigation into Nigeria’s distressing stranding at Libyan airport

Screenshot 20241014 152106.png Super Eagles of Nigeria

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

CAF (Confederation of African Football) has launched an investigation into the distressing situation involving the Nigerian national football team at a Libyan airport ahead of their AFCON 2025 qualifier.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live