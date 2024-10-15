CAF launches investigation into Nigeria’s distressing stranding at Libyan airport

CAF (Confederation of African Football) has launched an investigation into the distressing situation involving the Nigerian national football team at a Libyan airport ahead of their AFCON 2025 qualifier.

The Super Eagles were stranded at Al Abraq airport for over 12 hours after their flight was diverted from Benghazi, leaving them without basic amenities such as food and communication services.



Nigerian players and officials expressed their frustration, with captain William Troost-Ekong calling the incident "disgraceful" and an intentional attempt to disrupt the team.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) lodged a formal complaint with CAF, raising concerns about both the physical and psychological impact on the team. CAF is now investigating the events to determine if there was any foul play by the Libyan Football Federation or other parties involved.



The incident has raised tensions between the two nations and has cast doubt on the fate of the upcoming qualifier