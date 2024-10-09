CAF notified Kwesi Appiah through Sudanese FA

Asante Fokuo, spokesperson for Kwesi Appiah, has confirmed that the Sudanese Football Association has communicated CAF's directive for Appiah to temporarily resign from his position on the Ghana Football Association's Executive Committee.

Currently the head coach of Sudan, Appiah also holds a seat on the GFA ExCo. Fokuo stated that Appiah was not taken aback by the communication, noting its origin.

Ghana's upcoming qualifier matches against Sudan are set for Thursday, October 10, at the Accra Sports Stadium, and Tuesday, October 15, in Benina, Libya. With only one point from two games, Ghana sits in third place in Group F, making it crucial for them to win both matches to maintain their chances for the 2025 tournament in Morocco.