CAF reduces deficit from $28.9m to $9.2m

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reported a notable financial recovery, decreasing its deficit from $28.9 million to $9.2 million for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

This announcement was made during the 46th CAF Ordinary Assembly, led by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This financial advancement represents a significant enhancement from the prior year, when CAF faced a deficit of $45 million.



