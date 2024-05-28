CAF's silence sparks confusion over Africa's 10 Slots for FIFA U17 World Cup

Black Starlets team

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The lack of transparency from CAF regarding the allocation of Africa's 10 slots for the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup has caused confusion among football associations and fans on the continent.

The lack of transparency from CAF regarding the allocation of Africa's 10 slots for the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup has caused confusion among football associations and fans on the continent. Ghana, in particular, is unsure about their participation in the U17 AFCON and the subsequent World Cup after their defeat in the WAFU B U17 competition.





Read full article