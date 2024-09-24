CAF wanted Ghana to host 2024 Women's Champions League because we have the facilities - Sports Minister

Ussif shared that CAF had inquired about the possibility of bringing the club competition to Ghana

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, revealed that Ghana was under consideration by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host this year's CAF Women's Champions League.

Ussif mentioned that CAF had explored the option of staging the club tournament in Ghana. Since its inception in 2021, the Women's Champions League has been hosted by Egypt, Morocco, and Côte d'Ivoire.

However, this year's tournament is set to take place in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on October 10, 2024.



