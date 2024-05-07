CK Akonnor advises players to assess their abilities before joining Hearts of Oak or Kotoko

C.K Akonnor

Former Black Stars head coach, CK Akonnor, has offered advice to players considering joining Accra Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko, urging them to carefully evaluate their own abilities before making such a significant career decision.

In recent times, several players who have joined these prestigious clubs have struggled to meet expectations, leading to questions about their suitability for the demanding environment.



In an interview with Graphic Sports, Akonnor stressed the importance of self-assessment and readiness to handle the pressures associated with playing for Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko.



He emphasized that players should thoroughly evaluate their skills and mental preparedness before committing to join these renowned clubs, highlighting the importance of personal development in making such career moves.

Despite significant recruitment efforts by both clubs ahead of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, neither Hearts of Oak nor Asante Kotoko have managed to secure a top-four position on the league table.



Currently, Hearts of Oak occupies the 13th position with 35 points, while Asante Kotoko sits in 10th place with 40 points, underscoring the challenges both clubs have faced despite their high-profile signings.