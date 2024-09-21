Cacace claims unanimous decision win over Warrington

Anthony Cacace controlled the majority of the fight after a shaky opening couple of rounds

Source: BBC

IBF super-featherweight champion Anthony Cacace achieved a significant milestone in his 2024 journey by securing a unanimous decision victory over Josh Warrington in an exciting match at Wembley Stadium.

The IBF announced on Monday that Cacace's title was not at stake, as Warrington was not recognized as a challenger due to his lack of activity in the super-featherweight category.

Had Cacace lost, he would have had to vacate his title, but the fighter from Belfast managed to recover from a difficult start to defeat the two-time world featherweight champion from England, successfully maintaining his championship status at Wembley.



