Caf launches investigation into misconduct claims

The headquarters of the Confederation of African Football is in Cairo, Egypt

Source: BBC

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) is investigating allegations of misconduct within its secretariat.

An international firm will conduct the investigation, and a report will be submitted to Caf's executive committee.



Caf Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba confirmed on social media that he is under investigation, denying the allegations as unsubstantiated.



Caf President Patrice Motsepe emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for corruption and pledged immediate action if misconduct is found.

The investigation follows claims of Mosengo-Omba hindering the governance department's work and creating an unethical work environment.



Mosengo-Omba, appointed in 2021, asserts that Caf's governance has improved under Motsepe.



