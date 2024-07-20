Caf set to break even after 'toxic' past - secretary general
Caf executives
The Confederation of African Football is on track to become debt-free next year due to improved governance under the leadership of Patrice Motsepe, who took over as president in 2021.
Read full article
The Confederation of African Football is on track to become debt-free next year due to improved governance under the leadership of Patrice Motsepe, who took over as president in 2021.
According to Veron Mosengo-Omba, the secretary general, the organization's debt has decreased significantly since their appointment, with the expectation of presenting a deficit figure of less than $12m at the upcoming Caf congress.