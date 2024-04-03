Cagliari boss Claudio Ranieri praises Ibrahim Sulemana after goal against Hellas Verona

Ibrahim Sulemana

Cagliari's manager, Claudio Ranieri, has expressed his admiration for Ibrahim Sulemana, a young Ghanaian talent, after his exceptional performance in the Italian Serie A on Monday.

At the age of 20, Sulemana made a significant impact by coming off the bench and scoring an impressive equalizer for Cagliari in their recent 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona.



Having been sidelined with an ankle injury since February, Sulemana made a triumphant return to the field in the closing stages of the match against his former team.



Ranieri praised Sulemana's potential for further development, highlighting his consistency, determination, and unwavering work ethic.



“Sulemana consistently delivers outstanding performances. He possesses great determination, resilience, and never ceases to give his all," Ranieri stated after the game.

“Although he suffered an ankle injury at a crucial moment, he has made a full recovery, and it felt right to give him the final half-hour today.



“I had the opportunity to observe him last year in Verona, and he left a lasting impression on me. He has immense room for growth,” added the former Chelsea boss.



Despite not yet receiving a call-up to the Black Stars national team, Sulemana has already made 14 appearances in Serie A this season and has scored twice.