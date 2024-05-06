Caleb Ekuban scores as Genoa draw with AC Milan in a six-goal thriller

Caleb Ansah Ekuban (R) with his teammate

Caleb Ansah Ekuban, the Ghanaian international, showcased his skills on Sunday as he found the back of the net for Genoa in their match against AC Milan in the Italian Serie A.

Despite his team's efforts, the game ended in a 3-3 draw at the San Siro Stadium. Ekuban, who previously played for Trabzonspor, played for 87 minutes and played a crucial role in securing an important away draw for his side.



The scoring started early in the game when Mateo Retegui converted a penalty for Genoa after just five minutes.



Alessandro Florenz, an Italian international, equalized for AC Milan just before halftime. Ekuban then scored three minutes into the second half, giving his team the lead once again.

However, Matteo Gabbia of AC Milan levelled the score. Olivier Giroud, the French international, put AC Milan in front in the 75th minute, but Genoa managed to equalize through an own goal by Malick Thiaw.



The match ultimately ended in a stalemate. Ekuban, who is a former player for the Ghana national team, has been in good form this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 26 appearances in the Serie A.