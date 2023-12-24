Caleb Ekuban scores first goal of the season as Genoa beat Sassuolo

Caleb Ekuban

Ghana international Caleb Ekuban Was on target for Genoa to power the team to victory against Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A.

The former Black Stars attacker lasted the entire duration when his outfit cruised to a 2-1 away win over Sassuolo in week 17 of the Italian top flight.



Sassuolo opened the scoring in the 28th-minute mark through Andrea Pinamonti as they went to recess with the advantage.



In a spirited performance, Genoa staged a comeback to secure victory over their opponent at the MAPEI Stadium - Città del Tricolore.

Albert Gudmundsson scored to restore parity for the visitors in the 64th minute after converting from the spot before Ekuban sealed victory three minutes to full time.



The 29-year-old has scored one and provided one assist in 12 Serie A games so far this season.