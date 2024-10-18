Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Calhanoglu tells investigators why he met arrested ultras despite Inter advice

Us Sassuolo V Fc Internazionale Serie A Tim 1 900x600 Hakan Çalhanoğlu

Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hakan Çalhanoğlu, the Inter Milan midfielder, has reportedly provided explanations to investigators regarding his meeting with arrested ultras, despite advice from the club to avoid such interactions.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live