Callum Hudson-Odoi finally accepts to play for Ghana - Reports

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Source: Footballghana

Local reports indicate that Callum Hudson-Odoi has chosen to represent Ghana, despite previously playing for various England youth teams. The Ghana Football Association has pursued the 23-year-old for years, and after rejecting previous offers, Hudson-Odoi has now agreed to play for the Black Stars following discussions with GFA officials.





