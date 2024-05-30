Sports

Sports
Callum Hudson-Odoi finally accepts to play for Ghana - Reports

Thu, 30 May 2024 Source: Footballghana

Local reports indicate that Callum Hudson-Odoi has chosen to represent Ghana, despite previously playing for various England youth teams. The Ghana Football Association has pursued the 23-year-old for years, and after rejecting previous offers, Hudson-Odoi has now agreed to play for the Black Stars following discussions with GFA officials.



