Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Cambiaso labelled Real Madrid’s ‘Plan B’ for Alexander-Arnold

Screenshot 20241012 103905.png Andrea Cambiaso

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 Source: Football Italia

Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso is being referred to as 'Real Madrid's Plan B' in case they fail to secure a transfer for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, as reported in Italy on Saturday.

The rising star of the Italian national team is considered a viable alternative to fill in for the injured Dani Carvajal.

However, Real Madrid remains primarily focused on acquiring Alexander-Arnold, according to Tuttosport's latest print edition.

Read full article

Source: Football Italia