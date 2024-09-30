Sports

Carlo Ancelotti confirms injury issues for two players following Madrid derby including Thibaut Courtois

Fran Garcia Took An Ugly Knock, And Courtois Had A Muscular Problem.png Fran Garcia took an ugly knock, and Courtois had a muscular problem

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid faced a frustrating late equalizer from Atletico Madrid during a heated derby on Sunday night, leaving a sour feeling for Los Blancos.

The situation worsened post-match as manager Carlo Ancelotti revealed the potential loss of Thibaut Courtois and Fran Garcia.

Fede Valverde notably took the last goal-kick instead of Courtois, indicating a possible muscle problem.

Ancelotti mentioned in the press conference that the exact nature of the issue was still unclear.

