Menu ›
Sports
Carlo Ancelotti confirms injury issues for two players following Madrid derby including Thibaut Courtois
Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana
Real Madrid faced a frustrating late equalizer from Atletico Madrid during a heated derby on Sunday night, leaving a sour feeling for Los Blancos.
The situation worsened post-match as manager Carlo Ancelotti revealed the potential loss of Thibaut Courtois and Fran Garcia.
Fede Valverde notably took the last goal-kick instead of Courtois, indicating a possible muscle problem.
Ancelotti mentioned in the press conference that the exact nature of the issue was still unclear.
Read full article
Source: Football-espana