Carlo Ancelotti frustrated as Real Madrid player unable to start against Atletico Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid is poised to seek victory against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, as both teams gear up for the inaugural Madrid derby of the season.

However, the absence of Kylian Mbappe is anticipated to prompt Carlo Ancelotti to adjust his strategies, reverting to the 4-4-2 formation employed in the previous season.

Luka Modric is likely to take Mbappe’s place in the lineup, rather than Eduardo Camavinga, who has been declared fit earlier this week and is set to make his first appearance of the season following his recovery from a knee injury. This decision, however, stems from necessity rather than preference.



