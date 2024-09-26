Carlo Ancelotti has ‘given up hope’ on helping Vinicius Junior with behaviour

Vinicius Junior

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid expressed their anger towards the referees after Tuesday night's match, feeling unjustly treated with three yellow cards issued for dissent.

Conversely, there was significant frustration from others regarding Endrick Felipe not receiving a red card for a kick and Vinicius Junior escaping a second yellow for his disrespectful behavior.



Following the game, Carlo Ancelotti publicly urged his players to stop their complaints, marking the fourth instance of this issue in the current year. However, there are concerns about Vinicius Junior, as reports suggest that confidence in him is waning.

The Brazilian narrowly avoided a second yellow card for his reaction to the decision to add six minutes of injury time, which included laughing at the fourth official and clapping sarcastically.



