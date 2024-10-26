Carlo Ancelotti makes big call for El Clasico line-up against Barcelona

Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti faced a crucial decision following Rodrygo Goes' injury during the week, prompting a shift from his preferred 4-3-3 formation for El Clasico.

It appears that Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni will take the field in place of Luka Modric.



Given the circumstances, it was anticipated that one of the midfield trio would be sidelined, with Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde expected to support Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in the attack.

According to Marca, Ancelotti has settled on a strategy that positions Camavinga and Bellingham as wider midfielders, while Valverde and Tchouameni will occupy central roles.