Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Carlo Ancelotti refuses to dwell on late Real Madrid slip at Atletico Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti2211234.png Carlo Ancelotti

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Carlo Ancelotti was resolute in his intention to progress following his Real Madrid team's 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid.

The match at the Estadio Metropolitano was marked by significant controversy, yet Ancelotti remained on the periphery as his team faltered in the closing moments.

Eder Militao's goal in the second half incited turmoil in the stands, leading to a suspension of the game due to disturbances caused by Atletico Madrid's ultras.

Read full article

Source: Football-espana