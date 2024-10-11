Carlo Ancelotti to meet with Real Madrid President Florentino Perez to ask for January move

Carlo Ancelotti

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid is facing a significant injury crisis early in the season, with the situation worsening.

David Alaba is expected to be sidelined until January, and Dani Carvajal's confirmed season-ending injury leaves Lucas Vazquez as the only natural right-back option, putting Carlo Ancelotti in a challenging position defensively.



Following their win against Villarreal, and with Carvajal's injury confirmed, Marca reports that Ancelotti convened with General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez and Sporting Director Santiago Solari to evaluate their alternatives.

The three discussed the squad and academy players, assessing their current injury status and overall depth in each position.



