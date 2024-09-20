Carlo Ancelotti unconcerned by Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior’s defensive work

Carlo Ancelotti

Source: Football-espana

Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed the criticism directed at two of his Real Madrid players, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Recently, both players have found their form, each scoring in last weekend's La Liga victory over Real Sociedad.



In the midweek UEFA Champions League match against VfB Stuttgart, Mbappe scored again, although the overall contribution from the pair was limited.

As the team prepares for their upcoming domestic match, there are speculations that Ancelotti may implement changes in the midfield to enhance control in central positions.



