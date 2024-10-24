Carlos Augusto adds to growing Inter injury crisis

The injury situation for Inter is worsening, as Carlos Augusto appeared to suffer a hamstring strain during the Champions League clash against Young Boys.

The team was already facing fitness challenges, having previously lost Hakan Calhanoglu, Francesco Acerbi, Kristjan Asllani, and Piotr Zielinski to injuries.



Shortly after Marko Arnautovic's penalty was saved by David von Ballmoos, Augusto chased a through ball but stopped, holding his thigh.

He was quickly substituted, and an ice pack was applied to the injury, with early indications pointing to a hamstring strain.



This setback could sideline the Brazilian for several weeks, further restricting coach Simone Inzaghi's options for squad rotation.