Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Carlos Augusto adds to growing Inter injury crisis

Screenshot 20241024 074341.png Carlos Augusto

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The injury situation for Inter is worsening, as Carlos Augusto appeared to suffer a hamstring strain during the Champions League clash against Young Boys.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live