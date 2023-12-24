CarnivalAfrica Games to hit Takoradi with Christmas carnival

The 2023 Africa Games is scheduled for March 8 to March 23,2024

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 13th Africa Games is set to hit the streets of Takoradi with a carnival on Monday, 25th December 2023.

The event is as part of efforts to create awareness and whip up interest in the games scheduled for March, next year.



After a successful float at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend, organizers of the event would continue their regional tour in the Western Region.



The street carnival would witness sportsmen and women who excelled at the previous Africa Games have an interaction section with their fans and other dignitaries.



Some activities laid out for the carnival would be Armwrestling, Table Tennis, Darts and other sporting disciplines.

High-profile personalities from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Sporting Federations Heads, and government officials would join the carnival to thrill and educate the populace about the need to patronise the games.



While patrons enjoy the brass band, they will also enjoy the distribution of souvenirs and others.



