Carsley and the British national anthem - explained

Lee Carsley Played 40 Times For The Republic Of Ireland.png Lee Carsley played 40 times for the Republic of Ireland

Sat, 7 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Lee Carsley's decision not to sing the British national anthem before his inaugural match as England's interim manager has sparked discussion.

The 50-year-old, who was born in England but represented the Republic of Ireland with 40 caps during his playing days, took over the role temporarily in August after Gareth Southgate stepped down.

Carsley's first match in charge will be against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin for the Nations League on Saturday.

