Celtic beaten by Twente on Champions League debut

Celtic slipped to defeat in their first ever Champions League group match

Source: BBC

Kayleigh van Dooren's clinical performance for Dutch champions Twente led to Celtic's defeat in their Women's Champions League debut at Hamilton.

The Netherlands international scored once in each half, marking the first loss of the season for Elena Sadiku's team.

Although the Scottish champions began their match at New Douglas Park with confidence, Twente's experience ultimately prevailed in their tenth appearance in Europe's top competition.



