Celtic 'show resilience' to come from behind at County

Screenshot 20241006 165241.png Celtic secured a 2-1 victory over Ross County

Sun, 6 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Celtic demonstrated impressive resilience and mentality by overcoming a deficit against Ross County, ensuring their perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season.

Manager Brendan Rodgers had urged his team to respond even more strongly following their midweek defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

However, for the first 70 minutes, Celtic struggled to find their rhythm and were taught a lesson by County on how to effectively counter a stronger opponent.

