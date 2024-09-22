Celtic survive Falkirk scare & draw Aberdeen in semis

Menu ›
Celtic rallied from behind twice to overcome Championship side Falkirk, securing their place in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals against Aberdeen.
Striker Adam Idah scored two crucial goals within three minutes in the second half, turning the tide after a lackluster first-half display from Brendan Rodgers' team.
Falkirk, who had already eliminated two Premier League teams in the tournament, started strong and confidently challenged Celtic early on.
