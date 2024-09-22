Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Celtic survive Falkirk scare & draw Aberdeen in semis

Adam Idah's Second Half Double Swung The Tie Celtic's Way.png Adam Idah's second-half double swung the tie Celtic's way

Sun, 22 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Celtic rallied from behind twice to overcome Championship side Falkirk, securing their place in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals against Aberdeen.

Striker Adam Idah scored two crucial goals within three minutes in the second half, turning the tide after a lackluster first-half display from Brendan Rodgers' team.

Falkirk, who had already eliminated two Premier League teams in the tournament, started strong and confidently challenged Celtic early on.

Read full article

Source: BBC