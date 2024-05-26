Celtics stage late comeback to lead Pacers 3-0

Menu ›
The Boston Celtics overcame an 18-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-111, taking a 3-0 lead in the NBA Eastern Conference finals.
Despite missing star guard Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers led 84-66 in the third quarter and 109-101 with 2:39 left.
Boston scored 13 of the final 15 points, with Jrue Holiday's three-point play giving them a 112-111 lead with 38.9 seconds remaining.
Holiday, playing despite a fever, sealed the win with a steal and free throws.
Jayson Tatum scored 36 points for Boston. The Celtics will face either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA finals.
Source: BBC