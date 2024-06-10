Central Africa Republic coach Raoul Savoy eyes revenge against Ghana in crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier
Central Africa Republic coach Raoul Savoy is determined to avenge his team's previous loss to Ghana's Black Stars in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
The four-time Africa champions will face off against Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium in matchday four of Group I.
Ghana, a strong team from West Africa, revived their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a hard-fought victory against Mali.
On the other hand, Central Africa Republic is still in the running for World Cup qualification, having secured a victory in their last game.
They currently have four points after three matches in the qualifying campaign.
