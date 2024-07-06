Champion Alcaraz beats Tiafoe in five-set thriller

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Frances Tiafoe in five-set thriller

Source: BBC

Carlos Alcaraz, defending champion, survived a tough challenge from Frances Tiafoe at Wimbledon, winning 5-7 6-2 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 in a thrilling five-set match on Centre Court.

The victory keeps Alcaraz's hopes of consecutive major titles alive after his French Open win.



Alcaraz praised Tiafoe's competitiveness, reflecting on their previous encounters.

Earlier, world number one Jannik Sinner advanced to the last 16 with a dominant 6-1 6-4 6-2 victory over Miomir Kecmanovic.



