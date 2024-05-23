Charles Allotey warns Hearts of Oak to approach Kotoko clash with caution

Charles Allotey

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Charles Allotey, a former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, has raised concerns about the team's upcoming match against Asante Kotoko.

Allotey, who has a history of success against Kotoko, doubts Hearts' ability to secure a victory due to their inconsistent performance this season.

He believes that if Hearts do not approach the game with caution, they might suffer a heavy defeat at the hands of the Porcupine Warriors.



