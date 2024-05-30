Charles Taylor rules out coaching career, embraces role as football pundit

Charles Taylor

Source: Footballghana

Former Ghanaian footballer Charles Taylor Asampong has stated that he has no intentions of pursuing a career in coaching.

Instead, he is enjoying his current role as a football pundit, where he provides analysis and suggestions for the improvement of Ghanaian football.



Taylor, who has been a regular guest on various radio and television shows in Ghana, believes that his role as a pundit allows him to make a meaningful contribution to the sport.

He is not hesitant to express his opinions, particularly when it comes to assessing the competence of coaches.



