Charles brothers dreaming of sharing international stage

Northern Ireland has a rich history of sibling partnerships in football, from the Blanchflower brothers in the 1950s to the present day with Jonny and Corry Evans.

However, none of these famous duos had the luxury of a penalty shootout in their backyard.



Midfielder Shea Charles, who has already earned 16 caps for Northern Ireland, now has the pleasure of being joined in the squad by his younger brother Pierce, an 18-year-old goalkeeper for Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite their different positions on the field, one would think that growing up together would have provided the perfect opportunity for practice.



