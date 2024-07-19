Chelsea FC star guilty after driving offence

Menu ›
Chelsea FC star Enzo Fernandez has been found guilty of failing to identify the driver of a Porsche which allegedly ran a red light in Carmarthenshire.
The 23-year-old Argentinian-born footballer was charged with not giving information to Dyfed-Powys Police on 27 December last year.
The Premier League midfielder was found guilty in his absence at a hearing at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
He is due to be sentenced in Llanelli on 11 September.
Source: BBC