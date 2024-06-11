Chelsea agree terms with Palace's Olise - Tuesday's gossip

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace's Michael Olise

Source: BBC

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Crystal Palace's Michael Olise on personal terms, with discussions underway to finalize the payment structure to meet his release clause.

Brighton are on the verge of unveiling Fabian Hurzeler as their new manager, while Fulham have turned down Bayern Munich's valuation for Joao Palhinha.





