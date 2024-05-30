Chelsea appoint Lyon's Bompastor as manager

Sonia Bompastor won the Women's Champions League as a manager with Lyon in 2022

Source: BBC

Women's Super League champions Chelsea have appointed Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor as their manager on a four-year deal.

Compensation has been agreed with the French club for the 43-year-old, who had a year remaining on her contract.



She succeeds Emma Hayes, who left at the end of the season to take charge of the United States women's national team.

Former France captain Bompastor - who took charge of Lyon in 2021 - led them to Women's Champions League success in 2022 and has won three successive league titles.



Her final game in charge was this season's Champions League final in Bilbao, which Barcelona won 2-0.



Read full article