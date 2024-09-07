Chelsea co-owners looking to buy each other out

Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali's Clearlake Capital took over at Chelsea in 2022

Source: BBC

Chelsea's co-owners are considering a buyout of each other due to internal disagreements at the board level.

Chairman Todd Boehly and the majority stakeholders, Clearlake Capital, are both willing to assume complete control of the club.

Since the acquisition from Roman Abramovich for £2.5 billion in July 2022, Boehly has seen his influence diminish, with Clearlake, holding a 61.5% stake, now holding the main authority at Stamford Bridge.



