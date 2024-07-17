Chelsea probe Fernandez video of alleged 'racist' chant

Enzo Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica for £107m in 2023

Source: BBC

Chelsea are investigating a video posted on social media by midfielder Enzo Fernandez that the French Football Federation says includes an alleged "racist and discriminatory" chant.

On Tuesday the FFF said it would file a complaint to world governing body Fifa over the video featuring a song sung by some of the Argentina squad about France's players.



Fernandez's Chelsea team-mate Wesley Fofana, who has one cap for France, posted an image of the video on Instagram describing it as "uninhibited racism". Chelsea are investigating the incident.

Fernandez said he is "truly sorry" for the video he posted as Argentina celebrated winning the Copa America.



Read full article