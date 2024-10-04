Sports

Chelsea put four past Gent in Conference League

Screenshot 20241004 061543.png Pedro Neto's goal was his second of the season

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Chelsea made 11 changes to their lineup and secured a convincing victory against Gent in their first match of the Conference League.

Renato Veiga opened the scoring with a header in the 12th minute, connecting with a cross from Mykhailo Mudryk.

Just 49 seconds into the second half, winger Pedro Neto found the net with a close-range finish after receiving a long ball from Axel Disasi.

Gent briefly thought they had a chance to come back when defender Tsuyoshi Watanabe scored with a header in the 50th minute, which was confirmed as onside after a video assistant referee review.

