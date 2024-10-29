Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson eclipses Didier Drogba; Victor Boniface rebounds

Nicolas Jackson

Source: ESPN

Nicolas Jackson has gradually earned the support of Chelsea fans and has emerged as an essential player in Enzo Maresca's team. Recently, he achieved the milestone of becoming the fifth-fastest player in Chelsea history to score 100 Premier League goals.

Meanwhile, Bryan Mbeumo continued his scoring streak in the Premier League, and Victor Boniface netted his sixth goal of the Bundesliga season just a week after recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Almost a year ago, I pondered whether the comparisons being made between Jackson and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba were hasty.



Read full article