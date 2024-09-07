Chelsea's major shareholder not selling

Menu ›
Sat, 7 Sep 2024 Source: ESPN
Clearlake Capital, Chelsea's majority shareholder, is not considering selling their stake despite rumors of internal power struggles, according to ESPN sources.
A Bloomberg report suggested that the club's key shareholders are looking into buyout options, but insiders have clarified that Clearlake's primary goal is to ensure long-term stability at Stamford Bridge.
Clearlake holds 61.54% of Chelsea, while the remaining 38.46% is owned by Todd Boehly, Mark Walter, and Hansjorg Wyss.
