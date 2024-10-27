Chelsea secure 2-1 victory over Newcastle

The Chelsea vs Newcastle United match has ended with a score of 2-1 win in favor of Chelsea.

The match saw Nicolas Jackson score the opening goal for Chelsea in the 18th minute, with Cole Palmer providing the assist with an impressive pass that unlocked Newcastle's defense.



Newcastle United equalized through Alexander Isak, but Cole Palmer scored again just 75 seconds into the second half, securing the win for Chelsea.

Chelsea's victory moves them up to fourth place in the Premier League, while Newcastle United remains in 12th place.



The match also saw some controversy, with a late penalty call for Chelsea overturned by VAR, and Alexander Isak missing a chance to equalize in injury time.