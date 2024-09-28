Sports

Chelsea secure 4-2 victory over Brighton

Palmer Cole Palmer has 31 goal involvements in the Premier League in 2024

Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Cole Palmer made history by becoming the first player to net four first-half goals in a Premier League match, leading Chelsea to a decisive victory over Brighton and securing third place in the league standings.

