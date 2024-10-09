Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Chelsea 'won't win' Champions League 'playing like that'

Screenshot 20241009 065235.png Lucy Bronze won back-to-back Champions League titles with Barcelona in 2023 and 2024

Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze believes that while their Women's Champions League win against Real Madrid is a positive beginning, their current performance level will not secure them the title.

Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze believes that while their Women's Champions League win against Real Madrid is a positive beginning, their current performance level will not secure them the title. The England international, who has previously claimed five European titles with Lyon and Barcelona, noted that despite Chelsea's 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge in their first group match, they allowed Real Madrid chances to regain control of the match.



Read full article

Source: BBC