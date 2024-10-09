Chelsea 'won't win' Champions League 'playing like that'

Lucy Bronze won back-to-back Champions League titles with Barcelona in 2023 and 2024

Source: BBC

Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze believes that while their Women's Champions League win against Real Madrid is a positive beginning, their current performance level will not secure them the title. The England international, who has previously claimed five European titles with Lyon and Barcelona, noted that despite Chelsea's 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge in their first group match, they allowed Real Madrid chances to regain control of the match.





