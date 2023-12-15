Chest, dummy, strike: Watch Mohammed Kudus' goal for West Ham in Europa League

Mohammed Kudus celebrates his goal

Mohammed Kudus got a starting role in West Ham's Europa Cup fixture against German side Freiburg on December 14, 2023.

It took only 14 minutes for the Black Stars player to impact the game after he scored the first of West Ham's two unanswered goals on the night.



Before his goal, Kudus in his usual element was using his pace and strength to give Freiburg defenders a hard time.



When the defenders failed to pick one of his runs, he collected an over-the-top pass from inside the opponent's half on his chest, before dummying the oncoming goalie and making enough contact with the ball to send the home bench and fans into a frenzy.



The game was a Round 6 fixture of Group A.



West Ham's second goal came from Edson Alvarez in the 42nd minute with the hosts keeping the visitors at bay throughout the second department of the game.

With his goal, Mohammed Kudus has three goals for West Ham in the group stage of the Europa League after making five appearances.



The win secured West Ham's spot in the knockout stage as winners of Group A.



14th minute, 14 shirt.



Kudus on the scoresheet for West Ham. 7 goals so far. pic.twitter.com/9TpJhbYd7R — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) December 14, 2023





